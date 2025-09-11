Drone Attacks Stir Tensions as Flotilla Aims to Break Gaza Blockade

A ship in the Global Sumud Flotilla was attacked by a drone at Sidi Bou Said port in Tunisia. Organizers allege this is an orchestrated effort by Israel to disrupt aid deliveries to Gaza.

The Tunisian government is investigating the incident amid protests, while Israel remains silent on the matter. High-profile activists are involved.

The backdrop of this episode is the ongoing blockade on Gaza since 2007, which Israel justifies with defense concerns following Hamas's rise to power.

