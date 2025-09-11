Left Menu

Drone Attacks Stir Tensions as Flotilla Aims to Break Gaza Blockade

A flotilla preparing to deliver aid to Gaza was attacked by a drone at Tunisia's Sidi Bou Said port. Organizers claim deliberate disruption by Israel, who maintains a blockade since 2007. Thousands gathered to support the mission, which includes activists like Greta Thunberg, amid heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 03:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A ship in the Global Sumud Flotilla was attacked by a drone at Sidi Bou Said port in Tunisia. Organizers allege this is an orchestrated effort by Israel to disrupt aid deliveries to Gaza.

The Tunisian government is investigating the incident amid protests, while Israel remains silent on the matter. High-profile activists are involved.

The backdrop of this episode is the ongoing blockade on Gaza since 2007, which Israel justifies with defense concerns following Hamas's rise to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

