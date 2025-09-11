Left Menu

Race Against the Heat: World Athletics Championships Adjustments

To combat record-high temperatures and humidity, World Athletics Championships organizers have shifted the race walk and marathon start times by 30 minutes earlier in Tokyo. Despite expectations of cooler September temperatures, the extreme heat continues, prompting enhanced safety measures, including additional water stations and cooling materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 08:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 08:05 IST
In response to record-high temperatures and oppressive humidity, organizers of the World Athletics Championships have adjusted the race walk and marathon events to start 30 minutes earlier, at 7:30 a.m. This strategic shift aims to mitigate the impact of Tokyo's searing heat.

This year, Japan, like many other nations, has been battered by extreme weather, with Tokyo experiencing an average temperature of 33 degrees Celsius in September, setting it on a path for a historic high. Over 3,300 individuals have been hospitalized for heat stroke in the city, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Despite the expectation of cooler mid-September conditions, Tokyo's persistent heat levels have necessitated these scheduling and safety modifications. Organizers have increased water stations and implemented advanced cooling materials, while volunteers and staff will use wearable technology for heat-related health monitoring.

