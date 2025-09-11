69th IAEA General Conference to Shape Global Nuclear Policy in Vienna

In September 2025, leaders, scientists, and representatives from the 180 Member States of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will gather in Vienna for the 69th IAEA General Conference. The annual event, regarded as the Agency’s primary policy forum, sets the direction for global nuclear cooperation, policy, and applications of nuclear science and technology for peaceful purposes.

When and Where

The 69th General Conference will take place from 15 to 19 September 2025 at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) in Austria.

Who Attends

The conference is expected to attract between 2,500 and 3,000 participants, including:

National delegations from all 180 Member States,

Around 100 delegates from international organizations , and

Around 200 representatives from NGOs.

Globally, an additional 10,000 to 15,000 people follow the proceedings via livestream, underlining the event’s importance in shaping nuclear governance.

The Plenary: Where Decisions Are Made

The plenary sessions form the core of the conference. Proceedings begin with a statement from the IAEA Director General, who summarizes the Agency’s priorities and challenges. This is followed by remarks from the UN Secretary-General (delivered by proxy) and the outgoing and incoming conference presidents.

Each Member State has the opportunity to deliver a national statement outlining its positions and priorities. The conference then moves to its formal agenda, addressing issues ranging from the Agency’s budget to peaceful nuclear applications, nuclear safety and security, safeguards, and non-proliferation.

Resolutions are typically adopted by consensus, though some may go to a vote, with debates often continuing late into the night.

Key Outcomes: Resolutions and Cooperation

Resolutions adopted at the General Conference cover a wide range of areas, including:

Applications for membership of the IAEA,

Budgetary and administrative matters,

Nuclear science, technology, and applications,

Technical cooperation programmes,

Safeguards and verification in line with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT),

Nuclear safety, security, and emergency preparedness.

These decisions set the tone for global nuclear cooperation and help determine how nuclear technology is used to meet pressing development and energy challenges.

Beyond the Plenary: Side Events and Exhibitions

Alongside the formal proceedings, the conference hosts over 100 side events and exhibitions. These sessions allow participants to:

Explore advances in nuclear science and technology,

Visit interactive exhibits and laboratory tours,

Share knowledge and best practices across sectors such as energy, agriculture, water management, and medicine.

Countries also organize national exhibitions in the VIC, showcasing their achievements in nuclear applications and innovations.

The 2025 Scientific Forum: Atoms for Water

A highlight of the week is the annual Scientific Forum, which gathers policymakers, scientists, and ministers to examine how nuclear science can help address a major global challenge.

The 2025 Forum, “Atoms for Water,” will take place on 16–17 September. It will explore how nuclear techniques—such as isotope hydrology—can help countries monitor, manage, and protect scarce water resources more effectively, an issue of growing global urgency.

Special Events in 2025

This year’s General Conference will also feature several milestone events:

Inauguration of the new IAEA Visitor Centre in Seibersdorf , showcasing interactive exhibits on how nuclear science addresses challenges in health, food, climate change, cultural heritage, and pollution.

Launch of a transportable e-beam facility , housed in a 40-foot container, which can be deployed to countries to support industrial, medical, and research applications.

Tours of radiation protection and water laboratories at the VIC, as well as facilities for safeguards technology.

Multilingual Dialogue

Given the diversity of participants, interpretation and translation are vital. The General Conference operates in six official UN languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish.

In 2024 alone, the IAEA’s team of 70 translators handled over 1 million words for the conference, supported by 75 UN interpreters who provide live multilingual services, often until midnight to cover long sessions.

How to Follow the Conference

For those unable to attend in person, the plenary sessions and the Scientific Forum will be livestreamed throughout the week. The IAEA will also provide daily highlights, news articles, and a live conference blog to keep global audiences informed in real time.

Building on Past Conferences

Each General Conference builds on the outcomes of the year before. In 2024, resolutions and debates focused on nuclear safety, expanding nuclear energy for net zero, and enhancing cancer care through nuclear medicine. The 2025 meeting is expected to further these discussions while sharpening focus on water security, innovative technologies, and global cooperation.