Yamuna River's Water Levels Recede Below Warning Mark in Delhi
The Yamuna River in Delhi has receded to a level below the warning mark after days of concern. Closely monitored by officials, the level was recorded at 204.49 metres, below the critical 204.50 metres. Earlier, the peak reached 207 metres, causing issues in low-lying areas.
- Country:
- India
The Yamuna River in Delhi has finally dropped below the warning threshold after hovering above the critical level for several days. On Thursday morning, officials noted the river had receded to 204.49 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, just below the warning mark of 204.50 metres.
Authorities are continually monitoring the situation, and forecasts suggest the water level will keep declining. Earlier in the month, the river swelled to 207 metres, causing disruption in low-lying regions, primarily due to water released from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages.
Currently, the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages continue to release significant amounts of water. The Old Railway Bridge remains a crucial site for observing and assessing flood risks, as water from upstream reaches Delhi within 48 to 50 hours, keeping the area's flood risk under careful watch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alarming Glacier Retreat Unveils Flood Risks in Arunachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand's Monsoon Challenges: Disaster Preparedness Under Scrutiny
Uttarakhand Faces Monsoon Fury: Central Team Assesses Damage
Himachal's Struggle: Monsoon Mayhem Leaves Hundreds of Roads Closed
Monsoon Fury: West Bengal Braces for Heavy Downpours