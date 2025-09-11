Reviving the Firefighting Fleet: The DHC 515 Takes Flight

In Calgary, De Havilland Canada is working on the DHC 515, a new firefighting aircraft that can scoop and drop water directly onto wildfires.

Originally rooted in a lineage from the 1960s, the DHC 515 is an upgraded version of its predecessors, the CL-215 and CL-415, featuring advanced avionics and control systems. The first delivery is set for 2028 to Greece.

With inquiries from various countries and confirmed orders from several European nations, the DHC 515 is anticipated to fulfill a significant global need for efficient firefighting aircraft.