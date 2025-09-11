Left Menu

Reviving the Firefighting Fleet: The DHC 515 Takes Flight

De Havilland Canada is reviving its legacy of amphibious aircraft with the DHC 515, designed specifically for firefighting. Set to debut in 2027, this upgraded model aims to meet the growing demand for effective wildfire management with enhanced avionics and efficient water-drop systems.

11-09-2025
In Calgary, De Havilland Canada is working on the DHC 515, a new firefighting aircraft that can scoop and drop water directly onto wildfires.

Originally rooted in a lineage from the 1960s, the DHC 515 is an upgraded version of its predecessors, the CL-215 and CL-415, featuring advanced avionics and control systems. The first delivery is set for 2028 to Greece.

With inquiries from various countries and confirmed orders from several European nations, the DHC 515 is anticipated to fulfill a significant global need for efficient firefighting aircraft.

