Saving Greece's Seas: The Battle Against Illegal Octopus Traps

"Octopus!" came the cry from the Sea Eagle as a cephalopod wriggled free from an illegal trap off northern Greece, only to be returned to the sea. This rescue was part of an ongoing effort by Sea Shepherd to tackle illegal fishing practices that threaten marine life and contribute to environmental pollution.

Since early July, with regional authority support, Sea Shepherd volunteers have salvaged thousands of traps and saved over 1,500 octopuses, combating the illegal overfishing that plagues Greece's waters. Half a million traps are estimated to litter the seabed, reflecting swelling demands for octopus across Europe, intensified by global trade and climate impacts.

The illicit trapping method, illegal during breeding season, lures octopuses into unmarked, plastic pots scattered on the seabed. Sea Shepherd continues to remove these traps, witnessing firsthand the ecological chain reaction caused by overfishing. As they clear the seas of this unsustainable fishing gear, they fight to preserve Greece's marine biodiversity.

