Left Menu

Saving Greece's Seas: The Battle Against Illegal Octopus Traps

In northern Greece, volunteers from Sea Shepherd are combating illegal octopus traps endangering the cephalopod's population and increasing sea pollution. An estimated half a million traps lie in the region, driven by growing demand. The issue spans Europe, exacerbated by global trade growth and climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:34 IST
Saving Greece's Seas: The Battle Against Illegal Octopus Traps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

"Octopus!" came the cry from the Sea Eagle as a cephalopod wriggled free from an illegal trap off northern Greece, only to be returned to the sea. This rescue was part of an ongoing effort by Sea Shepherd to tackle illegal fishing practices that threaten marine life and contribute to environmental pollution.

Since early July, with regional authority support, Sea Shepherd volunteers have salvaged thousands of traps and saved over 1,500 octopuses, combating the illegal overfishing that plagues Greece's waters. Half a million traps are estimated to litter the seabed, reflecting swelling demands for octopus across Europe, intensified by global trade and climate impacts.

The illicit trapping method, illegal during breeding season, lures octopuses into unmarked, plastic pots scattered on the seabed. Sea Shepherd continues to remove these traps, witnessing firsthand the ecological chain reaction caused by overfishing. As they clear the seas of this unsustainable fishing gear, they fight to preserve Greece's marine biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

 India
2
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

 India
3
Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

 India
4
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga

Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Sag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025