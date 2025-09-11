The Last Guardians: Forest Elephants and the Fate of the Ebony Tree

In the verdant expanse of the Congo Basin, a perilous dance unfolds between survival and extinction. The forest elephants, crucial custodians of biodiversity, are dwindling rapidly, leaving a void that threatens the lifecycles of vital plants like the ebony tree.

These majestic creatures perform an indispensable role in spreading seeds of the iconic West African ebony, whose deep black heartwood is cherished across cultures. But with elephant populations plunged by 86% due to ivory poaching, this critical ecological function is at risk of vanishing entirely.

The loss of these elephants could irreversibly alter forest ecosystems. Conservationists stress the pressing need to halt poaching and preserve these intricate plant-animal networks. To safeguard the richness of the Congo Basin, both elephant and ebony must be protected, experts argue.

(With inputs from agencies.)