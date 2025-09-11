Left Menu

The Last Guardians: Forest Elephants and the Fate of the Ebony Tree

The critically endangered forest elephants of the Congo Basin are crucial for the survival of ebony trees, dispersing their seeds and protecting them from predators. A decline in elephant populations threatens both biodiversity and the ecological balance of the forest, highlighting urgent conservation needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:39 IST
The Last Guardians: Forest Elephants and the Fate of the Ebony Tree
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the verdant expanse of the Congo Basin, a perilous dance unfolds between survival and extinction. The forest elephants, crucial custodians of biodiversity, are dwindling rapidly, leaving a void that threatens the lifecycles of vital plants like the ebony tree.

These majestic creatures perform an indispensable role in spreading seeds of the iconic West African ebony, whose deep black heartwood is cherished across cultures. But with elephant populations plunged by 86% due to ivory poaching, this critical ecological function is at risk of vanishing entirely.

The loss of these elephants could irreversibly alter forest ecosystems. Conservationists stress the pressing need to halt poaching and preserve these intricate plant-animal networks. To safeguard the richness of the Congo Basin, both elephant and ebony must be protected, experts argue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

