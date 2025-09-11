Minor Jolt in Kalaburagi: Unraveling the 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake
A minor earthquake measuring 2.3 magnitude hit Kalaburagi district on Thursday, as reported by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. The tremor, with an epicenter near Jawalga Village, is unlikely to cause harm due to its low intensity, though it may have been felt up to 25 km away.
The KSNDMC press release indicated that the tremor's epicenter was located just 0.5 km southeast of Jawalga Village in Aloor, Aland taluk. According to the Seismic Intensity Map, vibrations from the quake could be perceived up to a distance of 20-25 km from the epicenter.
Despite the rattling, the earthquake posed no serious threat because of its low intensity, as the region falls within Seismic Zone III and lacks any structural vulnerabilities, as noted from the Tectonic map.