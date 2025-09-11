Minor Jolt in Kalaburagi: Unraveling the 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

A small-scale earthquake, measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale, was registered in the Kalaburagi district on Thursday. This information was disclosed by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The KSNDMC press release indicated that the tremor's epicenter was located just 0.5 km southeast of Jawalga Village in Aloor, Aland taluk. According to the Seismic Intensity Map, vibrations from the quake could be perceived up to a distance of 20-25 km from the epicenter.

Despite the rattling, the earthquake posed no serious threat because of its low intensity, as the region falls within Seismic Zone III and lacks any structural vulnerabilities, as noted from the Tectonic map.