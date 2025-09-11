Raheja Universal Shines at 2025 CWAB Awards
Raheja Universal, led by Ashish Raheja, secured a spot among India's top builders at the 2025 CWAB Awards. Recognized for innovation and design excellence, the company has shown keen market adaptability, achieving remarkable success with developments like Raheja District and Raheja Exotica, underlining its luxury-driven market impact.
- Country:
- India
At the prestigious Construction World Architect & Builder Awards (CWAB) 2025, Raheja Universal, guided by the astute leadership of Managing Director and CEO Ashish Raheja, was celebrated among India's distinguished builders. This accolade positions the company among the elite shaping India's architectural landscape.
The CWAB Awards, a respected annual event by Construction World, has been a platform showcasing top-tier innovation in the fields of architecture, construction, and design over the past twenty years. Under Ashish Raheja's stewardship, Raheja Universal has emerged as a market leader known for its strategic insights, design precision, and consumer-focused developments.
Raheja Universal has demonstrated exceptional market engagement. Landmark projects such as Raheja District in Vashi NX and Raheja Exotica on Versova Island exemplify its mastery in the sector. The company's ability to predict market trends and deliver high-quality, impactful projects underscores its role in reshaping the urban landscape, further cemented by its success at CWAB 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
