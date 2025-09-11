Left Menu

Greater Kailash Wall Collapse: Tata Communications Denies Ownership

In south Delhi's Greater Kailash-1, a wall collapse injured a driver and damaged five vehicles. Tata Communications states the wall does not belong to them, as the land was transferred to another firm in June 2021.

A wall collapse in south Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 led to a driver sustaining injuries and five vehicles being damaged. The incident has sparked a dispute over the ownership of the land on which the wall stood.

Tata Communications, initially reported to be responsible, clarified it no longer owns the land, having handed it over to another company in June 2021. The police had earlier indicated the wall was jointly maintained by Tata Telecom and the Forest Department.

The company, in an official statement, denied any role or responsibility for the wall's maintenance post-handover, distancing itself from the recent incident and damages incurred.

