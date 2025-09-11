Left Menu

Bangalore's Lush Green Lung: A Biodiversity Heritage Site

The Karnataka government has designated an 8.61-acre green area near Bangalore Cantonment Railway Station as a Biodiversity Heritage Site due to its ecological significance. This decision, influenced by community support, protects 371 trees, preserving the historical and environmental integrity in Bangalore's urban landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:47 IST
Bangalore's Lush Green Lung: A Biodiversity Heritage Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has declared a crucial green area as a Biodiversity Heritage Site, safeguarding an essential ecological space amid Bangalore's urban sprawl.

Spanning 8.61 acres near the Cantonment Railway Station, this site is home to 371 trees that combat pollution and provide vital oxygen, enhancing public health and environmental stability.

This decision follows significant public backing, preserving a space rich in heritage and ecological diversity from commercial threats, ensuring the protection of Bangalore's green legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ANTA Group's Ambitious 1000-Store Expansion in Southeast Asia

ANTA Group's Ambitious 1000-Store Expansion in Southeast Asia

 Singapore
2
UK Ambassador's Epstein Ties Spark Diplomatic Shake-Up

UK Ambassador's Epstein Ties Spark Diplomatic Shake-Up

 United Kingdom
3
AI: The Pillar of India's Future Vision

AI: The Pillar of India's Future Vision

 India
4
Zelenskiy Urges Stronger Response to Russian Drone Threat

Zelenskiy Urges Stronger Response to Russian Drone Threat

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025