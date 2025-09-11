Bangalore's Lush Green Lung: A Biodiversity Heritage Site

The Karnataka government has declared a crucial green area as a Biodiversity Heritage Site, safeguarding an essential ecological space amid Bangalore's urban sprawl.

Spanning 8.61 acres near the Cantonment Railway Station, this site is home to 371 trees that combat pollution and provide vital oxygen, enhancing public health and environmental stability.

This decision follows significant public backing, preserving a space rich in heritage and ecological diversity from commercial threats, ensuring the protection of Bangalore's green legacy.

