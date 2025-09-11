Bangalore's Lush Green Lung: A Biodiversity Heritage Site
The Karnataka government has designated an 8.61-acre green area near Bangalore Cantonment Railway Station as a Biodiversity Heritage Site due to its ecological significance. This decision, influenced by community support, protects 371 trees, preserving the historical and environmental integrity in Bangalore's urban landscape.
The Karnataka government has declared a crucial green area as a Biodiversity Heritage Site, safeguarding an essential ecological space amid Bangalore's urban sprawl.
Spanning 8.61 acres near the Cantonment Railway Station, this site is home to 371 trees that combat pollution and provide vital oxygen, enhancing public health and environmental stability.
This decision follows significant public backing, preserving a space rich in heritage and ecological diversity from commercial threats, ensuring the protection of Bangalore's green legacy.
