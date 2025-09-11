Minor Earthquake Jolts Kalaburagi: KSNDMC Reports No Major Harm

A minor earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, as confirmed by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). While the tremor could be felt within 20-25 km from the epicentre, its intensity is considered too low to cause any damage.

The epicentre is located near Jawalga Village in Aloor, Aland taluk, situated in Seismic Zone III. Authorities, including district officials and local law enforcement, have surveyed the site without reporting any structural damage or irregularities caused by the quake.

Karnataka's Minister for IT/BT and District Incharge Minister of Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge, confirmed the seismic event occurred at 8.17 am and assured that there is no reason for public concern. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre remains vigilant, maintaining contact with local authorities to monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)