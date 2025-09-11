Left Menu

Minor Earthquake Jolts Kalaburagi: KSNDMC Reports No Major Harm

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, as reported by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. The seismic activity, originating near Jawalga Village, poses no harm due to low intensity. Officials conducted site inspections, and Minister Priyank Kharge reassured residents there is no cause for alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, as confirmed by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). While the tremor could be felt within 20-25 km from the epicentre, its intensity is considered too low to cause any damage.

The epicentre is located near Jawalga Village in Aloor, Aland taluk, situated in Seismic Zone III. Authorities, including district officials and local law enforcement, have surveyed the site without reporting any structural damage or irregularities caused by the quake.

Karnataka's Minister for IT/BT and District Incharge Minister of Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge, confirmed the seismic event occurred at 8.17 am and assured that there is no reason for public concern. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre remains vigilant, maintaining contact with local authorities to monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

