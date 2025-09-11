Environment Ministry Enforces Full Penalty for Wind Project Violations

The Environment Ministry has mandated that wind power projects found in violation of forest clearance conditions will incur the entire Net Present Value (NPV) of the forest land utilized without permission, instead of a discounted 50 percent rate.

This decision arose from an inquiry by the Karnataka government regarding whether penal NPV charges for such projects should be halved.

Following a meeting of the Advisory Committee on August 25, the central government affirmed that the full rate of penal NPV would apply, disseminating the order to state and Union Territory forest departments and regional offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)