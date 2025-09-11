Left Menu

Environment Ministry Enforces Full Penalty for Wind Project Violations

The Environment Ministry mandates that wind power projects violating forest clearance conditions must pay the full Net Present Value of the forest land used, rather than a reduced rate. This decision follows a request from the Karnataka government and has been disseminated to all relevant departments and offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:36 IST
Environment Ministry Enforces Full Penalty for Wind Project Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Environment Ministry has mandated that wind power projects found in violation of forest clearance conditions will incur the entire Net Present Value (NPV) of the forest land utilized without permission, instead of a discounted 50 percent rate.

This decision arose from an inquiry by the Karnataka government regarding whether penal NPV charges for such projects should be halved.

Following a meeting of the Advisory Committee on August 25, the central government affirmed that the full rate of penal NPV would apply, disseminating the order to state and Union Territory forest departments and regional offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

 India
2
The Spin Puzzle: Hesson's High Praise for Nawaz

The Spin Puzzle: Hesson's High Praise for Nawaz

 United Arab Emirates
3
Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh

Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh

 India
4
Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Talks

Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Tal...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025