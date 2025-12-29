Left Menu

Clash Over Forest Land Inquiry Sparks Protests

Locals protested in response to an investigation committee examining a forest land lease, causing disruptions on roads and railways. The police intervened to restore order amid the unrest. The inquiry, ordered by the Supreme Court, faces local opposition amid allegations of illicit land transactions.

A protest erupted on Sunday as locals voiced opposition to an investigation committee probing the lease of 2,866 acres of reserved forest land, following a Supreme Court order. Protesters disrupted major transportation routes, pelting stones at police and forest department officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh intervened to restore railway and highway traffic. Protests initiated due to the ongoing inquiry, which aims to submit a report to the Supreme Court by January 5, continued despite authorities' efforts to maintain law and order.

Experts claim the land in question falls under a reserved forest category, questioning the legality of its sale. The contentious transactions prompted the Supreme Court case, led by petitioner Anita Kandwal, challenging the alleged illicit land dealings despite local governmental ownership.

