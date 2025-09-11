Torrential Rains Disrupt Life in Telangana

Torrential rains brought normal life to a standstill in parts of Telangana, including the capital city of Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Gunegal in Ranga Reddy district faced the brunt with 179.5 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 8 pm, followed by 178.8 mm in Medak town, as reported by the Telangana Development Planning Society.

In Hyderabad, 114 mm of rain fell in Hayatnagar, creating water-logged streets and traffic jams in several city areas like LB Nagar. Low-lying areas in districts such as Medak and Ranga Reddy faced flooding, while streams and rivulets swelled dangerously.

In response, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed authorities to be on high alert for potential emergencies. He urged officials to evacuate residents from unsafe homes and move them to secure locations, as reflected in an official statement.

The Chief Minister's directives included mobilizing the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire department, traffic department, and police to ensure coordinated rescue efforts.

The irrigation department has been tasked with monitoring flood inflows, projects, and causeways on streams, and officials have been advised to implement precautionary measures around overflowing water bodies.