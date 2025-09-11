Left Menu

Torrential Rains Disrupt Life in Telangana

Heavy rains wreaked havoc across Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, causing traffic disruptions and waterlogging. The state recorded significant rainfall, with Gunegal and Medak being the most affected. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged emergency measures and coordination among various agencies for rescue operations and monitoring of water inflows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:33 IST
Torrential Rains Disrupt Life in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains brought normal life to a standstill in parts of Telangana, including the capital city of Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Gunegal in Ranga Reddy district faced the brunt with 179.5 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 8 pm, followed by 178.8 mm in Medak town, as reported by the Telangana Development Planning Society.

In Hyderabad, 114 mm of rain fell in Hayatnagar, creating water-logged streets and traffic jams in several city areas like LB Nagar. Low-lying areas in districts such as Medak and Ranga Reddy faced flooding, while streams and rivulets swelled dangerously.

In response, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed authorities to be on high alert for potential emergencies. He urged officials to evacuate residents from unsafe homes and move them to secure locations, as reflected in an official statement.

The Chief Minister's directives included mobilizing the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire department, traffic department, and police to ensure coordinated rescue efforts.

The irrigation department has been tasked with monitoring flood inflows, projects, and causeways on streams, and officials have been advised to implement precautionary measures around overflowing water bodies.

TRENDING

1
Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

 India
2
The Spin Puzzle: Hesson's High Praise for Nawaz

The Spin Puzzle: Hesson's High Praise for Nawaz

 United Arab Emirates
3
Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh

Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh

 India
4
Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Talks

Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Tal...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025