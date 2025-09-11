Left Menu

Pune Civic Chief Advocates Bold PPP Initiatives for Urban Development

Pune civic chief Naval Kishore Ram calls for increased private sector involvement in developing civic amenities, highlighting the inefficient revenue model of Pune Municipal Corporation. Addressing the NAREDCO Pune Growth Conclave, Ram pushes for a Public-Private Partnership model to optimize land use and improve public services funding.

Updated: 11-09-2025 22:34 IST
Naval Kishore Ram, the civic chief of Pune, emphasized the need for private sector engagement in urban development during the National Real Estate Development Council Pune Growth Conclave. He stressed the importance of bold decisions, as Pune Municipal Corporation's current revenue model is unsustainable.

Ram addressed concerns about the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and urged for its adoption to improve civic amenities. Highlighting the inefficiencies in the current system, he pointed out PMC's ownership of over 1,000 properties, which are not generating sufficient revenue due to low rental fees.

Proposing solutions, Ram called for private investment to develop spaces into hospitals, schools, and sports complexes. He also shared plans for infrastructure improvements, including a commitment to construct 75 kilometers of high-quality roads annually.

