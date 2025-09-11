Pune Civic Chief Advocates Bold PPP Initiatives for Urban Development

Naval Kishore Ram, the civic chief of Pune, emphasized the need for private sector engagement in urban development during the National Real Estate Development Council Pune Growth Conclave. He stressed the importance of bold decisions, as Pune Municipal Corporation's current revenue model is unsustainable.

Ram addressed concerns about the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and urged for its adoption to improve civic amenities. Highlighting the inefficiencies in the current system, he pointed out PMC's ownership of over 1,000 properties, which are not generating sufficient revenue due to low rental fees.

Proposing solutions, Ram called for private investment to develop spaces into hospitals, schools, and sports complexes. He also shared plans for infrastructure improvements, including a commitment to construct 75 kilometers of high-quality roads annually.