Pink Urinals Initiative: Addressing Women's Needs in Old Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has prioritized the installation of pink urinals for women in Old Delhi markets. At a review meeting, she discussed resolving traffic and encroachment issues, and addressed concerns over developmental projects and public grievances in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated the installation of pink urinals for women across Old Delhi markets, a step aimed at improving sanitation for women in the bustling area. She instructed officials to create a comprehensive blueprint swiftly.

During a review meeting, Gupta, who also manages the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, addressed various persistent issues. Encroachment and traffic congestion in locations such as Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazaar were highlighted as major problems requiring immediate solutions.

The session, attended by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, MLAs, and senior officials, also tackled other pressing topics. These included redeveloping parks, constructing multi-level car parks, market modernization, and improving civic facilities. Gupta emphasized swift resolution of these concerns to enhance the quality of life for residents and traders alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

