Delhi Fights Smog with Mandatory Installation of Anti-Smog Guns

The Delhi government has issued a directive requiring all private and government buildings taller than five floors to install anti-smog guns by November 29. This move aims to combat increasing air pollution levels during the winter in Delhi, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) public notice mandates that commercial complexes, malls, hotels, office buildings, and institutions larger than 3,000 square meters must deploy these guns. Residential buildings remain exempt from this requirement.

Depending on the building's area, a specific number of guns is required, ranging from three to six. The deadline for compliance is November 29, 2025, with fines for non-adherence. The regulation excludes the monsoon period from June 15 to October 1.

