Left Menu

U.S. Budget Deficit Drops as Tariffs Boost Custom Receipts

The U.S. budget deficit for August decreased by 9% to $345 billion due to higher customs receipts resulting from tariffs. Meanwhile, August's year-to-date deficit increased by 4% to $1.973 trillion. New records were set for both receipts and outlays, significantly influenced by President Trump's tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:34 IST
U.S. Budget Deficit Drops as Tariffs Boost Custom Receipts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. budget deficit in August showed a marginal decline, dropping by $35 billion—an impressive 9% decrease from the previous year—reaching $345 billion. This reduction is attributed largely to President Donald Trump's tariff strategy, which raised net customs receipts by approximately $22.5 billion, according to the Treasury Department's report on Thursday.

As the 2025 fiscal year approaches its conclusion, there remains a lingering concern: the year-to-date budget deficit has grown by $76 billion, marking a 4% rise to $1.973 trillion. Such figures underscore the financial ebb and flow within the nation's economy.

Both receipts, which surged by $38 billion or 12% to hit a record $344 billion, and outlays, which climbed slightly by $2 billion to $689 billion, reached new heights for the month. The historic climb in net customs receipts, culminating at $29.5 billion in August, was driven by tariff policies, compared to just $7 billion in the prior year.

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

 Congo (Kinshasa)
2
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

 Global
3
Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

 Global
4
Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025