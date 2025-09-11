U.S. Budget Deficit Drops as Tariffs Boost Custom Receipts

The U.S. budget deficit in August showed a marginal decline, dropping by $35 billion—an impressive 9% decrease from the previous year—reaching $345 billion. This reduction is attributed largely to President Donald Trump's tariff strategy, which raised net customs receipts by approximately $22.5 billion, according to the Treasury Department's report on Thursday.

As the 2025 fiscal year approaches its conclusion, there remains a lingering concern: the year-to-date budget deficit has grown by $76 billion, marking a 4% rise to $1.973 trillion. Such figures underscore the financial ebb and flow within the nation's economy.

Both receipts, which surged by $38 billion or 12% to hit a record $344 billion, and outlays, which climbed slightly by $2 billion to $689 billion, reached new heights for the month. The historic climb in net customs receipts, culminating at $29.5 billion in August, was driven by tariff policies, compared to just $7 billion in the prior year.