Tragic Landslide Claims Lives: A Night of Devastation in Sikkim

A devastating landslide in Sikkim's Gyalshing district claimed the lives of four family members and left one critically injured, authorities reported on Friday. The tragedy unfolded as incessant rains triggered the landslide, crushing their residence while they were asleep.

Three individuals died instantly, while two injured women were rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, one of the women succumbed to her injuries, according to Gyalshing Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa.

Amid the ongoing downpour, rescue operations led by police and SSB personnel, with the assistance of locals, were underway. A seven-year-old boy was found alive and transported to the hospital. SP Sherpa commended the risky rescue efforts and expressed gratitude towards all involved.