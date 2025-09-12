IAEA Launches First French-Language Advanced Nuclear Law Training in Algeria

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has taken a major step to strengthen nuclear legal frameworks in French-speaking countries by holding its first advanced training course on nuclear law in French. The course, held in Algiers in August 2025, brought together 28 participants from 16 African nations, reflecting the growing regional demand for legal capacity-building in the nuclear sector.

Building Nuclear Law Capacity in French

The two-week course provided an in-depth exploration of international nuclear legal instruments and the key components of comprehensive national legislation. It created a platform for participants to exchange best practices, share challenges, and foster regional cooperation in nuclear governance.

The initiative is part of the IAEA Nuclear Law Institute’s broader training efforts but represents the first time such an advanced course has been delivered in French. By providing instruction in the participants’ native or working language, the IAEA aims to remove barriers to learning and ensure that legal professionals fully understand the nuances of nuclear law.

Malessinani Akaolo of Togo’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the initiative, noting: “This advanced training course enabled us to deepen our knowledge of nuclear law in a short period of time. The course being delivered in French is a major asset for understanding all the terminology and concepts.”

Responding to Member States’ Needs

The IAEA’s decision to offer the programme in French follows increasing requests from member countries in Africa and beyond for training in languages other than English. It builds on the first advanced course in English held in Serbia in 2024 and a Spanish-language version held in Mexico in July 2025. Together, these efforts reflect the IAEA’s commitment to multilingual capacity-building in nuclear law, ensuring inclusivity and greater global participation.

Algeria’s Role in Advancing Nuclear Law Education

The successful delivery of the French-language course was made possible through close collaboration between the IAEA and Algeria’s National Nuclear Safety and Security Authority (ANSSN). Algeria played host and actively supported the programme, reinforcing its leadership role in advancing nuclear safety, security, and governance in the region.

Course Director Fatah Chennoufi of the ANSSN emphasized the milestone achievement: “The launch of this first advanced training in nuclear law in French constitutes a landmark achievement in the capacity-building efforts for legal professionals in the nuclear field. It stands as a fruitful cooperation between Algeria and the IAEA and highlights our shared commitment to promoting legal excellence and strengthening national frameworks for the peaceful use of nuclear energy.”

Mr. Chennoufi added that the programme not only equips professionals with vital expertise but also contributes to building the legal infrastructure needed to govern nuclear activities safely and effectively.

Supporting Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy

The training forms part of the IAEA’s Legislative Assistance Programme and was implemented under an interregional technical cooperation project. Financial support was also provided through extrabudgetary contributions from the United States of America to the IAEA’s Office of Legal Affairs.

By developing highly qualified nuclear lawyers in French, the initiative supports the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technologies. It also lays the foundation for stronger cooperation among French-speaking nations as they navigate issues such as nuclear energy development, safety regulations, radioactive waste management, and non-proliferation obligations.

Looking Ahead

The Algiers training sets a precedent for future multilingual courses, helping ensure that nuclear law education is accessible to all IAEA member states, regardless of language barriers. The agency plans to expand similar programmes in other regions, further strengthening the global legal framework for nuclear activities.

For Africa’s French-speaking nations, the initiative represents not just a training opportunity but a leap forward in developing sustainable legal capacity to manage nuclear energy and technology responsibly.