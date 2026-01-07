Adil Boulbina's Stunning Strike Propels Algeria to AFCON Quarter-Finals

Substitute Adil Boulbina clinched a dramatic victory for Algeria by scoring a late winner in extra time against the Democratic Republic of Congo. His decisive strike, coming just a minute before the match would have been decided by penalties, propelled Algeria into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals with a 1-0 win.

The Algerians, who were the more enterprising side throughout the fiercely contested encounter, created numerous opportunities before Boulbina's match-winning moment. The forward cut inside from the left wing and delivered a dipping shot that struck the underside of the crossbar on its way to the net.

Algeria's triumph ensures their place in the quarter-final fixture against Nigeria on Saturday in Marrakesh. The team's perseverance and tactical play have set the stage for an exciting continuation of the tournament.