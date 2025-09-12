Left Menu

Odisha Braces for Another Wet Spell as Low-Pressure Area Develops

Odisha is set for more rainfall as a new low-pressure area forms over the Bay of Bengal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rains in several districts, with warnings issued for Malkangiri and Koraput. Fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea this weekend.

A fresh low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday morning threatens Odisha with an additional bout of rain, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Caused by an upper air cyclonic circulation, the low-pressure system emerged in the western and northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. This weather system is anticipated to progress west-northwestwards over the next two days, affecting southern Odisha, northern Andhra Pradesh, and southern Chhattisgarh.

The IMD predicts isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for several districts in Odisha, with an Orange warning for Malkangiri and Koraput, advising preparedness for action. In addition, moderate rainfall with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds is expected across other areas. Fishermen have been cautioned to avoid the sea due to adverse conditions.

