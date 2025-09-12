Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Arunachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating a fresh spell of widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh starting Saturday.

A bulletin released by the meteorological center on Friday highlighted that heavy rain is predicted in parts of West Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kurung Kumey, Papum Pare, and Changlang districts on September 13, while other areas can expect moderate to light rain.

Weather officials anticipate an intensification of rainfall activity on Sunday, with a warning of very heavy rain across Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, and Changlang. Additionally, districts like East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Kra Daadi, and Tirap may experience heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.