Left Menu

Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Arunachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department forecasts significant rain for Arunachal Pradesh starting Saturday. Heavy rain is expected on September 13, intensifying on Sunday across several districts. The wet weather will persist into Monday and Tuesday, with thunderstorms and lightning making conditions unstable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:06 IST
Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating a fresh spell of widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh starting Saturday.

A bulletin released by the meteorological center on Friday highlighted that heavy rain is predicted in parts of West Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kurung Kumey, Papum Pare, and Changlang districts on September 13, while other areas can expect moderate to light rain.

Weather officials anticipate an intensification of rainfall activity on Sunday, with a warning of very heavy rain across Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, and Changlang. Additionally, districts like East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Kra Daadi, and Tirap may experience heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

TRENDING

1
Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production

Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production

 Global
2
Cricket Diplomacy or Dispute? Thackeray vs. BJP on India-Pakistan Fixture

Cricket Diplomacy or Dispute? Thackeray vs. BJP on India-Pakistan Fixture

 India
3
AI and Ethanol Fuel: Gadkari's Vision for Agricultural Transformation

AI and Ethanol Fuel: Gadkari's Vision for Agricultural Transformation

 India
4
Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025