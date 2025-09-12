Indian Scientists Decode Gold Nanoparticle Behaviour for Smarter Biosensors

In a breakthrough that could transform the future of biosensors, diagnostics, and drug delivery, scientists at the S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), have discovered how everyday molecules like amino acids and salts influence the behaviour of gold nanoparticles (AuNPs). The findings provide critical insights into controlling nanoparticle aggregation—an essential step for building more reliable nanotechnology-based healthcare solutions.

Why Gold Nanoparticles Matter

Gold nanoparticles are widely regarded as the “jewels” of nanotechnology because of their unique optical properties. Their colour and ability to interact with light change depending on whether they are dispersed individually or aggregated into clusters.

When nanoparticles remain separate, they produce distinct optical signals useful in biosensors and medical imaging .

When they aggregate, their optical response changes drastically, a property that can be harnessed but also poses risks of uncontrolled, unreliable results.

This dual nature—powerful yet unpredictable—has long challenged scientists. Achieving controlled aggregation is the key to unlocking their full potential in real-world biomedical applications.

The Discovery: “Frustrated Aggregation”

The research team led by Prof. Manik Pradhan, along with Soumyadipta Chakraborty, Dr. Jayeta Banerjee, Indrayani Patra, and Dr. Puspendu Barik, introduced two everyday molecules into gold nanoparticle systems:

Guanidine Hydrochloride (GdnHCl): A strong salt used in labs to denature proteins.

L-Tryptophan (L-Trp): An amino acid found in dietary proteins, often linked to sleep regulation.

Their experiments revealed two strikingly different outcomes:

With GdnHCl alone – Gold nanoparticles rapidly lost electrostatic repulsion and collapsed into dense, compact clumps. With GdnHCl + L-Trp – Instead of clumping tightly, nanoparticles formed looser, branched, open networks.

The researchers termed this phenomenon “frustrated aggregation”—as though the nanoparticles tried to form compact clusters but were “interfered with” by the amino acid, which slowed and reshaped the process.

Advanced Tools: EW-CRDS

The team used a state-of-the-art optical technique known as Evanescent Wave Cavity Ringdown Spectroscopy (EW-CRDS) to observe the aggregation process in real time.

EW-CRDS employs evanescent waves to probe delicate surface-level processes with unmatched sensitivity , making it possible to track even subtle nanoparticle changes.

Through this, the scientists discovered that L-Trp stabilizes guanidinium ions, reducing their destabilizing effect on nanoparticles. This not only slows aggregation but also results in structurally different, more open assemblies.

This methodological advance offers a powerful new tool for probing light–matter interactions at the nanoscale.

Implications for Healthcare and Technology

The discovery holds enormous potential for the future of nanotechnology:

Smarter Biosensors: More reliable detection systems for viruses, bacteria, and biomarkers.

Diagnostics: Improved imaging technologies with controlled nanoparticle behaviour.

Drug Delivery: Stable, predictable nanoparticle assemblies capable of carrying therapeutic molecules.

Nanoscience Research: New avenues for understanding how biomolecules interact with nanomaterials in real environments.

By answering fundamental questions about nanoparticle aggregation, this study not only enriches basic science but also lays the foundation for practical applications in medicine, biotechnology, and environmental monitoring.

Recognition and Publication

The pioneering research has been published in the prestigious journal Analytical Chemistry, where it has been highlighted for pushing the frontiers of nanoscience and optical spectroscopy.

The study demonstrates how Indian scientists are advancing global nanotechnology frontiers, linking everyday biomolecules with cutting-edge photonic techniques to pave the way for the next generation of biosensors and nanomedicine platforms.