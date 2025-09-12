Himachal's Green Growth: Pioneering Climate-Resilient Urbanization

Himachal Pradesh, known for its ecological sensitivity, is charting a unique path towards sustainable urban growth, as highlighted by Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh in Kerala during the 'Sustainable Urbanisation and Climate-Resilient Development' conclave.

Integrating technology and traditional knowledge, the state employs climate-smart building codes and ecosystem-based adaptation strategies to confront climate challenges, aiming for climate-resilient and sustainable urban development. Himachal is the first Indian state to achieve 100% renewable electricity, while building electric public transport and smart urban infrastructure.

Vikramaditya Singh emphasized the dual focus on preserving Himachal's cultural and spiritual heritage while promoting responsible urbanization. With increased forest cover and forward-thinking policies, the state positions itself as a model for mountain urbanization, committed to becoming the first climate-positive mountain state by 2047.