Abandoned BSNL Building Collapse Injures One in Jabalpur

In a distressing incident on Friday evening, a part of an abandoned 4-storey building owned by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) collapsed in Jabalpur city, leaving one person injured, police reported.

The collapse occurred around 5 pm in Vikas Nagar, also referred to as P&T Colony, following a day of intense rainfall in the area. The building had been neglected for 20 years and was deteriorating.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Devendra Raikwar, was rescued from the debris and taken to a hospital, according to Vijay Nagar police station officer Virendra Pawar. Rescue teams including the NDRF, SDRF, and local authorities were conducting searches in the rubble, despite adverse weather conditions. Officials announced plans to demolish the rest of the structure to avert further accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)