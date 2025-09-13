Perseverance Rover Spots Ancient Life Signs, and Aerospace Giants Eye Satellite JV

NASA's Perseverance rover has unearthed potential signs of ancient microbial life in rocks located in Mars' Jezero Crater. The reddish rock originates from sediment at the bottom of a lake, and while the sample could point to ancient life, similar minerals can form without biological processes.

Separately, European aerospace titans Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are gearing up to merge their satellite operations under a substantial €10 billion joint venture. Sources indicate an agreement may be imminent as the companies work under 'Project Bromo' to challenge rivals including Elon Musk's Starlink and Chinese counterparts.

The Perseverance rover's discovery stands as one of the most compelling indications yet of life beyond Earth, while the satellite JV marks a consolidation effort to increase competitive stature globally.

