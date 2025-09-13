Left Menu

Perseverance Rover Spots Ancient Life Signs, and Aerospace Giants Eye Satellite JV

NASA's Perseverance rover has found potential microbial life signs in ancient Martian rocks, marking significant evidence of past life on Mars. Meanwhile, aerospace giants Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus aim to form a $11.7 billion satellite joint venture to compete with global players like China's space firms and Elon Musk's Starlink.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 02:26 IST
Perseverance Rover Spots Ancient Life Signs, and Aerospace Giants Eye Satellite JV
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA's Perseverance rover has unearthed potential signs of ancient microbial life in rocks located in Mars' Jezero Crater. The reddish rock originates from sediment at the bottom of a lake, and while the sample could point to ancient life, similar minerals can form without biological processes.

Separately, European aerospace titans Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are gearing up to merge their satellite operations under a substantial €10 billion joint venture. Sources indicate an agreement may be imminent as the companies work under 'Project Bromo' to challenge rivals including Elon Musk's Starlink and Chinese counterparts.

The Perseverance rover's discovery stands as one of the most compelling indications yet of life beyond Earth, while the satellite JV marks a consolidation effort to increase competitive stature globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

 United Kingdom
2
Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

 Global
3
Trump Backs Monumental Rail Merger: Union Pacific’s $85 Billion Bid

Trump Backs Monumental Rail Merger: Union Pacific’s $85 Billion Bid

 Global
4
Brazil Faces US Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Coup Conviction

Brazil Faces US Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Coup Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025