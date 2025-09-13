Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Rocks Russia's Kamchatka

In a dramatic natural event, a significant earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region on Saturday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Experts from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) suggested the earthquake was even stronger, with a magnitude of 7.4 and occurring at a depth of 39.5 km, compared to the GFZ's reported depth of 10 km.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System issued a warning for a possible tsunami, although Japanese officials have not issued any warnings for their region, according to NHK's coverage citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.