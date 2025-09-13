Devastating Quake Jolts Russia's Kamchatka
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake, part of a series of five quakes, struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on July 20, 2025. The epicenter was located 111.7 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 39 km. The US Geological Survey reported the event, raising concerns of potential aftershocks.
In a seismic event that shook the region, a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.
The earthquake's epicenter was determined to be 111.7 km east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with a depth of 39 km.
The July 20, 2025, tremor is part of a series of five significant quakes in the area, raising concerns about potential aftershocks and the impact on the local population and infrastructure.
