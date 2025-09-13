Devastating Quake Jolts Russia's Kamchatka

In a seismic event that shook the region, a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake's epicenter was determined to be 111.7 km east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with a depth of 39 km.

The July 20, 2025, tremor is part of a series of five significant quakes in the area, raising concerns about potential aftershocks and the impact on the local population and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)