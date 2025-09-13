Modi Brings Connectivity: Mizoram's New Rail Line Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Aizawl to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, a vital link between landlocked Mizoram and mainland India, worth Rs 8,070 crore.

Due to adverse weather, the Prime Minister couldn't attend a planned public meeting physically but addressed the assembly virtually from the airport.

Alongside the railway inauguration, Modi initiated several projects, including the Rajdhani Express to Delhi and educational facilities, marking a transformative shift in Mizoram's infrastructure landscape.