Devastating Cloudburst Causes Chaos in Himachal Pradesh

A severe cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district buried vehicles and damaged farms. Over 500 roads were closed and 953 power transformers disrupted due to the associated floods. With 386 fatalities linked to rain-related incidents and road accidents since June, the state's losses are estimated to reach Rs 4,465 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-09-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 10:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating cloudburst struck Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, burying several vehicles and damaging farmland early Saturday morning, though no casualties were reported according to local officials.

The incident occurred in Gutrahan village in the Namhol area, causing debris to scatter across agricultural lands. Kashmir Singh, a local villager, described how gushing waters, laden with debris, swept over the area, burying vehicles.

Meanwhile, Shimla was shrouded in dense fog, creating hazardous visibility conditions for commuters. The local Met office has issued a yellow warning predicting heavy rains in isolated pockets over the weekend. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that the state's losses from recent floods and landslides have reached Rs 4,465 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

