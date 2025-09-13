Devastating Cloudburst Causes Chaos in Himachal Pradesh

A devastating cloudburst struck Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, burying several vehicles and damaging farmland early Saturday morning, though no casualties were reported according to local officials.

The incident occurred in Gutrahan village in the Namhol area, causing debris to scatter across agricultural lands. Kashmir Singh, a local villager, described how gushing waters, laden with debris, swept over the area, burying vehicles.

Meanwhile, Shimla was shrouded in dense fog, creating hazardous visibility conditions for commuters. The local Met office has issued a yellow warning predicting heavy rains in isolated pockets over the weekend. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that the state's losses from recent floods and landslides have reached Rs 4,465 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)