A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region. The quake occurred 111.7 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 39 km. No injuries or major damage were immediately reported. A tsunami threat was briefly issued but later dismissed, with minimal impact expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:09 IST
Earthquake Rattles Kamchatka: 7.4 Magnitude Shakes Russia's East Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An intense 7.4 magnitude earthquake sent shockwaves through Russia's Kamchatka region early Saturday, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

The seismic activity's epicentre was located 111.7 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, deep at 39 kilometres, according to data from the USGS.

While initial tsunami warnings were issued, the threat was later retracted, and authorities reported no immediate injuries or significant damage in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

