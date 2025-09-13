Earthquake Rattles Kamchatka: 7.4 Magnitude Shakes Russia's East Coast

An intense 7.4 magnitude earthquake sent shockwaves through Russia's Kamchatka region early Saturday, as reported by the US Geological Survey.

The seismic activity's epicentre was located 111.7 kilometres east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, deep at 39 kilometres, according to data from the USGS.

While initial tsunami warnings were issued, the threat was later retracted, and authorities reported no immediate injuries or significant damage in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)