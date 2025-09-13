Delhi's Revolutionary Hotline Maintenance Vehicle Unveiled

Delhi made a significant leap in urban infrastructure as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the city's first 'hotline maintenance vehicle.' This innovative vehicle enables electrical repairs without necessitating a power shutdown, promising minimal disruption to residents.

Announced at the event held in Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, Gupta highlighted plans to deploy similar machines citywide, underscoring the Government's commitment to improve electrical infrastructure and maintenance across the city.

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood, also present at the launch, emphasized the transformative impact of these vehicles, which were procured by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). In conjunction with ongoing efforts to shift overhead electrical lines, these developments aim to eliminate the prolonged power shutdowns previously endured by residents.