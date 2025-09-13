Left Menu

Delhi Unveils Multilevel Projects Amid Festive Celebrations

Delhi is set to launch various projects including car parking, healthcare, and sanitation facilities to mark Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday. The initiatives, part of 'Sewa Pakhwada,' aim to boost connectivity, public health, and environmental sustainability across the capital, culminating in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:27 IST
In a significant move to enhance urban infrastructure, the Delhi government will inaugurate multiple projects as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada,' coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday and Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. The initiatives will include multilevel parking, healthcare centres, and a waste management plant.

A ceremony led by Union Minister Amit Shah at Thyagraj Stadium will witness the launch of 15 key projects, featuring hospital blocks and dialysis centres, furthering the capital's commitment to public health and wellness. Following this, several other projects will be initiated in the coming days.

The broader agenda focuses on improving connectivity, sanitation, and environmental sustainability, with new educational facilities and green energy projects, including a biogas plant, set to benefit the residents. The campaign underscores the government's continued effort to address essential urban challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

