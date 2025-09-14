Mysterious Leopard Death in Katarniaghat: A Wildlife Sanctuary Investigation

An adult male leopard was found dead by forest workers in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Bahraich district, on Sunday. The leopard, discovered during routine patrolling in the Kakraha forest range, bore wounds on its neck and stomach, highlighting potential animal conflict, officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer Suraj stated that after the discovery, the leopard was taken to the range office, where three veterinarians conducted a post-mortem examination. The leopard, estimated to be around seven years old, showed signs of conflict likely spurred by territorial disputes typical among leopards.

This incident is the sixth reported leopard death this year within the sanctuary, which encompasses about 550 square kilometers and hosts approximately 100 leopards and 70-80 tigers, authorities disclosed. Forest officials aim to continue monitoring these vital ecosystems to prevent further losses and protect biodiversity.

