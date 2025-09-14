Left Menu

Mysterious Leopard Death in Katarniaghat: A Wildlife Sanctuary Investigation

An adult male leopard was discovered dead with neck and stomach wounds in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. Forest officials suspect animal conflict as the cause, highlighting territorial disputes among leopards. This marks the sixth leopard death this year in the sanctuary, which houses about 100 leopards and 80 tigers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:51 IST
Mysterious Leopard Death in Katarniaghat: A Wildlife Sanctuary Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An adult male leopard was found dead by forest workers in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Bahraich district, on Sunday. The leopard, discovered during routine patrolling in the Kakraha forest range, bore wounds on its neck and stomach, highlighting potential animal conflict, officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer Suraj stated that after the discovery, the leopard was taken to the range office, where three veterinarians conducted a post-mortem examination. The leopard, estimated to be around seven years old, showed signs of conflict likely spurred by territorial disputes typical among leopards.

This incident is the sixth reported leopard death this year within the sanctuary, which encompasses about 550 square kilometers and hosts approximately 100 leopards and 70-80 tigers, authorities disclosed. Forest officials aim to continue monitoring these vital ecosystems to prevent further losses and protect biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

Ferozepur Police Foil Cross-Border Smuggling Bid

 India
2
PM Modi Sparks Economic Growth with Groundbreaking Projects in Assam

PM Modi Sparks Economic Growth with Groundbreaking Projects in Assam

 India
3
Officer Relocated Amid Misconduct Allegations in Southeast Delhi

Officer Relocated Amid Misconduct Allegations in Southeast Delhi

 India
4
Busted: Illegal Cricket Betting Racket in Delhi

Busted: Illegal Cricket Betting Racket in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025