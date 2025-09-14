Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Northeastern India

A magnitude 5.71 earthquake hit Northeastern India on Sunday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.71 earthquake rattled Northeastern India on Sunday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The region, noted for its seismic activity, experienced this tremor at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to GFZ.

This seismic event has added concern to the area's existing challenges, compelling authorities to assess the impact and potential aftershocks. Local communities have been advised to stay alert, while emergency services remain on standby to address any immediate needs or disruptions.

Northeastern India, due to its geographical setting, frequently experiences such geological disturbances. Recent activities have sparked discussions on enhancing infrastructure resilience to cope with such natural occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

