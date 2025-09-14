Left Menu

Ambitious Plans for Ultra-Modern Bus Station in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the construction of a state-of-the-art bus station in Tirupati. The facility will handle 1 lakh passengers daily, featuring a helipad, ropeway, malls, and more. It is part of a larger plan to modernize transportation infrastructure across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced plans for an ultra-modern bus station in Tirupati. The project aims to cater to the growing number of pilgrims visiting the city, with state-of-the-art facilities to enhance travel convenience.

In a review meeting with National Highways Logistics Management and APSRTC officials at his camp office, Naidu affirmed that the project must rise to meet the surging demands. The facility is set to accommodate one lakh passengers daily and 150 buses simultaneously.

Additional plans for the bus station include a helipad, a ropeway, malls, and multiplexes. The 13-acre site will feature separate entry and exit points, a solar rooftop for energy needs, and charging points for electric buses. Naidu also urged the modernisation of bus stations across the state.

