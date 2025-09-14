Ambitious Plans for Ultra-Modern Bus Station in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced plans for an ultra-modern bus station in Tirupati. The project aims to cater to the growing number of pilgrims visiting the city, with state-of-the-art facilities to enhance travel convenience.

In a review meeting with National Highways Logistics Management and APSRTC officials at his camp office, Naidu affirmed that the project must rise to meet the surging demands. The facility is set to accommodate one lakh passengers daily and 150 buses simultaneously.

Additional plans for the bus station include a helipad, a ropeway, malls, and multiplexes. The 13-acre site will feature separate entry and exit points, a solar rooftop for energy needs, and charging points for electric buses. Naidu also urged the modernisation of bus stations across the state.