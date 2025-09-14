Sikkim: Residents Urged to Stay Alert as Heavy Rains Increase Landslide Risks

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) issued a crucial advisory on Sunday, cautioning residents to remain on high alert due to persistent heavy rainfall that has lashed the region.

The advisory, released by Relief Commissioner M T Sherpa, emphasizes gravely increased risks of landslides and advises residents against traveling through vulnerable zones. Residents are urged to heed traffic advisories and rely solely on official updates for safety information.

The SSDMA stresses the importance of vigilance in landslide-prone areas, advising residents to watch for early warning signs such as cracks and unusual soil movements. In emergencies, locals should contact disaster management teams promptly to ensure their safety.