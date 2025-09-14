Left Menu

Sikkim: Residents Urged to Stay Alert as Heavy Rains Increase Landslide Risks

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory for residents to remain vigilant amid continuous heavy rainfall. The advisory warns of heightened landslide risks and urges avoidance of travel in vulnerable areas. Residents are encouraged to monitor for signs of landslides and stay updated through official channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 14-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) issued a crucial advisory on Sunday, cautioning residents to remain on high alert due to persistent heavy rainfall that has lashed the region.

The advisory, released by Relief Commissioner M T Sherpa, emphasizes gravely increased risks of landslides and advises residents against traveling through vulnerable zones. Residents are urged to heed traffic advisories and rely solely on official updates for safety information.

The SSDMA stresses the importance of vigilance in landslide-prone areas, advising residents to watch for early warning signs such as cracks and unusual soil movements. In emergencies, locals should contact disaster management teams promptly to ensure their safety.

