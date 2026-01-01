Steelbird Soars: Leading the Charge in Global Helmet Safety

New Delhi, 1st January 2026: Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd. has retained its position as the world's leading helmet manufacturer for the third consecutive year, achieving record sales of 9.3 million helmets in 2026. Celebrating this milestone, Steelbird emphasizes its mission of enhancing safety for riders worldwide.

The company's unmatched success is fueled by its substantial investments in technology and safety innovations, ensuring each helmet provides maximum protection. Steelbird's production capacity aims for 60,000 units daily, cementing its dominance in the global market.

Championing road safety, Steelbird's leadership is recognized internationally. Managing Director Rajeev Kapur actively participates in global initiatives to combat road fatalities. The company's 'Mission Save Lives' addresses helmet affordability and education, distributing over 500,000 helmets annually across India to curb the use of fake helmets.