Far-Right Surge Rings Alarm Bells in Germany's Key State Election

Support for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) surged in North Rhine-Westphalia's local elections, raising concerns for the national coalition led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The AfD captured 16.5% of the vote, while Merz's conservatives held 34% and the Social Democrats slipped to 22.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 23:02 IST
In a jarring turn of events, support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party surged in local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous state in Germany. Early projections from the polling organization infratest dimap showed the AfD's share of the vote climbing to 16.5%, sending shockwaves through the political landscape. The elections signal a potential challenge for the conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose coalition with the Social Democrats is just four months into its term.

While Merz's conservative party maintained its position as the dominant force with 34% of the votes, the Social Democrats saw a decline, slipping to 22.5%. Olaf Lies, the SPD premier of Lower Saxony, expressed concerns about the AfD's growing influence, underscoring the need for democratic forces to counteract its appeal.

The local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, home to a significant portion of Germany's population and regions ranging from industrial to rural, serve as a litmus test for Merz's government confronted with economic issues and immigration worries. With AfD aiming to expand its influence from its eastern German bases, this election outcome poses new challenges for the national political scene.

