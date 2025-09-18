Hyderabad Deluge: Two Lives Lost Amidst Chaotic Downpour

On Thursday evening, Hyderabad was battered by heavy rains, leaving the city grappling with severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. Amidst this chaos, authorities confirmed two rain-related fatalities.

A 26-year-old man tragically drowned in a flooded railway underpass in Balkampet, as he struggled against the strong current while returning home on his scooter on Wednesday night.

In another incident, the body of a man, swept away by a 'nala' on September 14, was discovered 65 kilometers away in the Musi river. Localities like Begumbazar and Chandulal Baradari experienced significant rainfall, intensifying the city's challenges.

