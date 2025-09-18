Left Menu

Hyderabad Deluge: Two Lives Lost Amidst Chaotic Downpour

Heavy rains in Hyderabad caused severe flooding and traffic disruptions on Thursday, leading to two fatalities. A young man drowned in Balkampet, while another victim's body was found 65 kilometers away. Localities across the city, including Begumbazar and Chandulal Baradari, reported significant rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday evening, Hyderabad was battered by heavy rains, leaving the city grappling with severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. Amidst this chaos, authorities confirmed two rain-related fatalities.

A 26-year-old man tragically drowned in a flooded railway underpass in Balkampet, as he struggled against the strong current while returning home on his scooter on Wednesday night.

In another incident, the body of a man, swept away by a 'nala' on September 14, was discovered 65 kilometers away in the Musi river. Localities like Begumbazar and Chandulal Baradari experienced significant rainfall, intensifying the city's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

