Hyderabad Deluge: Two Lives Lost Amidst Chaotic Downpour
Heavy rains in Hyderabad caused severe flooding and traffic disruptions on Thursday, leading to two fatalities. A young man drowned in Balkampet, while another victim's body was found 65 kilometers away. Localities across the city, including Begumbazar and Chandulal Baradari, reported significant rainfall.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday evening, Hyderabad was battered by heavy rains, leaving the city grappling with severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. Amidst this chaos, authorities confirmed two rain-related fatalities.
A 26-year-old man tragically drowned in a flooded railway underpass in Balkampet, as he struggled against the strong current while returning home on his scooter on Wednesday night.
In another incident, the body of a man, swept away by a 'nala' on September 14, was discovered 65 kilometers away in the Musi river. Localities like Begumbazar and Chandulal Baradari experienced significant rainfall, intensifying the city's challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- rain
- flooding
- traffic
- disruptions
- drowning
- fatalities
- Balkampet
- waterlogging
- Musi river
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives in Thane: Father and Daughter Fatalities
Tragic Drowning Incident at Hyderabad's Balkampet Bridge
Railways Under Fire: Protect Infrastructure from Signal Disruptions
French nuclear operator EDF expects strike disruptions on Thursday
Tragic Drowning in Yamuna River: Rescue Operations Underway