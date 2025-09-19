Devastating Floods in Solapur: A Call for Immediate Action

Solapur district has been hit hard by heavy rains, resulting in extensive damage to crops, homes, and infrastructure. In Karmala taluka, a tragic loss of life was reported as Shantabai Wagh's family received prompt financial aid.

Out of 91 revenue circles, 43 have witnessed surplus rainfall, exacerbated by water releases from the Ujani and Sina rivers. This has triggered widespread flooding, affecting farmlands and roadways.

Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore ordered swift completion of damage assessments and ensured quick disbursement of compensation. Public Works and Zilla Parishad officials were tasked with documenting infrastructural damages and proposing preventative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)