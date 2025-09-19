Devastating Floods in Solapur: A Call for Immediate Action
Recent heavy rains in Solapur district have caused severe damage to crops, housing, and roads. One fatality, Shantabai Wagh, was reported. The district saw over 65 mm of rainfall in many areas leading to extensive flooding. Authorities are taking steps for damage assessment and speedy compensation.
Solapur district has been hit hard by heavy rains, resulting in extensive damage to crops, homes, and infrastructure. In Karmala taluka, a tragic loss of life was reported as Shantabai Wagh's family received prompt financial aid.
Out of 91 revenue circles, 43 have witnessed surplus rainfall, exacerbated by water releases from the Ujani and Sina rivers. This has triggered widespread flooding, affecting farmlands and roadways.
Guardian Minister Jaykumar Gore ordered swift completion of damage assessments and ensured quick disbursement of compensation. Public Works and Zilla Parishad officials were tasked with documenting infrastructural damages and proposing preventative measures.
