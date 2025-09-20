Left Menu

High Seas Treaty Sets Sail: Global Pact to Preserve Ocean Biodiversity

The High Seas Treaty marks a major stride in protecting marine biodiversity, as Morocco becomes the 60th nation to sign. The treaty aims to manage international waters, crucial for climate regulation and marine life. Key countries are yet to ratify, leaving the treaty's impact uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:04 IST
In a significant advance for marine conservation, the High Seas Treaty is poised to take effect next year, following Morocco's ratification as the 60th nation. This landmark agreement represents the first legal framework aimed at safeguarding biodiversity across international waters, which constitute nearly two-thirds of the world's oceans.

However, the treaty faces challenges. Major players like the US, China, Russia, and Japan have yet to fully commit, raising concerns about its enforcement. The treaty's impact will hinge on multilateral cooperation, with implementation details still in progress and reliance on individual nations to enforce regulations.

Experts emphasize the treaty's importance for achieving global conservation targets, such as protecting 30% of the planet's land and sea by 2030. Nations are urged to act swiftly to ensure the high seas' preservation, as failing to do so could jeopardize oceanic health and, consequently, the overall environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

