Delhi's New Plan: Redirecting Waste Away from Landfills

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a strategic initiative aimed at diverting fresh waste from Delhi's existing landfills, which are currently being remediated. An official revealed on Saturday that a new site in Singhola is set to handle the processing of fresh waste.

The move includes the exploration of another potential location in Ghazipur to ensure the continued diversion of municipal waste from the legacy dumps at Bhalswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur. These sites are undergoing significant clearance operations to tackle the waste problem effectively.

An official emphasized the importance of categorizing fresh waste into wet, dry, and e-waste before treatment, aiming to prevent the accumulation of new garbage mounds in Delhi. The national capital's three landfill sites are projected to be cleared by next year, in line with the government's commitment to addressing the waste challenges.

