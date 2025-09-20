Left Menu

Delhi's New Plan: Redirecting Waste Away from Landfills

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is implementing a plan to prevent dumping of fresh waste at existing landfills. New sites have been identified to process waste, with a focus on segregation to avoid creating new dumps. The initiative aims to clear Delhi's three major landfill sites by next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a strategic initiative aimed at diverting fresh waste from Delhi's existing landfills, which are currently being remediated. An official revealed on Saturday that a new site in Singhola is set to handle the processing of fresh waste.

The move includes the exploration of another potential location in Ghazipur to ensure the continued diversion of municipal waste from the legacy dumps at Bhalswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur. These sites are undergoing significant clearance operations to tackle the waste problem effectively.

An official emphasized the importance of categorizing fresh waste into wet, dry, and e-waste before treatment, aiming to prevent the accumulation of new garbage mounds in Delhi. The national capital's three landfill sites are projected to be cleared by next year, in line with the government's commitment to addressing the waste challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

