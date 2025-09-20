Rescued and Released: Injured Tusker's Forest Comeback

An injured 15-year-old tusker has been treated and released back into the wild by forest officials in the Vazhachal forest division. The elephant, which suffered a leg injury, was found in the Erumathadam area on Friday.

Veterinarians speculated that the injury may have resulted from a territorial conflict. A specialized team, formed by the Vazhachal divisional forest officer, recommended tranquilization for proper treatment.

The elephant was tranquilized on Friday, treated, and then released. Forest officials stated that they will keep a close eye on the animal to ensure its recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)