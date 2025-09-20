Left Menu

Rescued and Released: Injured Tusker's Forest Comeback

A 15-year-old elephant with a leg injury was treated and returned to the wild by forest officials in Vazhachal forest division. The injury likely resulted from a territorial skirmish. After being tranquilized and receiving care, the elephant was released and will continue to be monitored.

Thrissur | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:47 IST
An injured 15-year-old tusker has been treated and released back into the wild by forest officials in the Vazhachal forest division. The elephant, which suffered a leg injury, was found in the Erumathadam area on Friday.

Veterinarians speculated that the injury may have resulted from a territorial conflict. A specialized team, formed by the Vazhachal divisional forest officer, recommended tranquilization for proper treatment.

The elephant was tranquilized on Friday, treated, and then released. Forest officials stated that they will keep a close eye on the animal to ensure its recovery.

