Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Path to a Plastic-Free Future

In a bold environmental move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ambitious plan to make the state single-use plastic-free by June 2026. Speaking in Palnadu district, Naidu detailed government efforts toward eradicating plastic, driven by the 'Swarnandhra-Swachandra' campaign aimed at fostering cleanliness and reducing pollution.

Highlighting past governmental shortcomings, Naidu accused the previous YSRCP administration of neglecting irrigation and water supply projects. However, he assured swift completion of the 'Varikapudisela' project to boost water supply for agricultural and drinking purposes, linking major river systems to secure resources across the state.

To further enhance public welfare, Naidu pledged Rs 50 crore for Macherla municipality's development as a model town with comprehensive drinking water access through the 'Jal Jeevan' mission. The government plans for robust waste management initiatives, including waste-to-energy plants and innovative garbage collection programmes.