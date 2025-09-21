Mild Tremors Jolt Kutch District: No Damage Reported

A mild tremor measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale struck the Kutch district of Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). The epicenter was identified as about 12 kilometers North North East from the town of Bhachau, ISR reported.

Earlier that day, the region experienced another quake of 2.6 magnitude, centered 24 kilometers East South East of Dholavira, at around 6:41 am. Fortunately, no casualties or significant infrastructural damage were noted, as confirmed by a local disaster management official.

Kutch is classified as a 'very high risk' seismic zone, with minor tremors being a common occurrence. The district suffered a catastrophic event in 2001, marking it as one of the deadliest earthquakes in Indian history with extensive destruction and loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)