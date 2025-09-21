Left Menu

Mild Tremors Jolt Kutch District: No Damage Reported

A 3.1 magnitude tremor hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday afternoon, with no reported damage. An earlier 2.6 quake also occurred in the same area. Kutch lies in a high-risk seismic zone; its history includes the devastating 2001 earthquake that resulted in significant loss of life and property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:47 IST
Mild Tremors Jolt Kutch District: No Damage Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mild tremor measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale struck the Kutch district of Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). The epicenter was identified as about 12 kilometers North North East from the town of Bhachau, ISR reported.

Earlier that day, the region experienced another quake of 2.6 magnitude, centered 24 kilometers East South East of Dholavira, at around 6:41 am. Fortunately, no casualties or significant infrastructural damage were noted, as confirmed by a local disaster management official.

Kutch is classified as a 'very high risk' seismic zone, with minor tremors being a common occurrence. The district suffered a catastrophic event in 2001, marking it as one of the deadliest earthquakes in Indian history with extensive destruction and loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
2
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global
3
India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

 United Arab Emirates
4
Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025