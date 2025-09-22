Gabrielle on the Brink: Tropical Storm Nears Hurricane Status
Tropical Storm Gabrielle is near hurricane strength in Atlantic waters southeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kmph. The storm could intensify rapidly and is expected to pass east of Bermuda. Large ocean swells are impacting Bermuda and could reach the Eastern Seaboard.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle, currently southeast of Bermuda, is edging closer to hurricane status, according to meteorologists.
With maximum sustained winds reaching 100 kmph, Gabrielle was just under 16 kmph shy of hurricane force. The National Hurricane Center reported the storm was positioned 630 kilometers southeast of Bermuda, advancing northwest at a speed of 19 kmph.
Although no coastal watches or warnings are currently in place, residents of Bermuda are advised to monitor the storm, as it could strengthen rapidly. Significant ocean swells generated by Gabrielle are forecasted to impact the Eastern Seaboard from North Carolina to Atlantic Canada in the coming days.
