Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse Claims Lives at Construction Site in Lambhua

A horrific accident occurred on Monday evening in Lambhua, where a roof collapse at an under-construction house resulted in the tragic deaths of three labourers, including two brothers. The incident left four others injured, prompting immediate rescue efforts.

Local officials, including District Magistrate Kumar Harsh and Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh, quickly arrived at the scene in Dhariyamau village to assess the situation. Eyewitnesses reported that the accident happened when the shuttering of a freshly cast roof gave way as workers were wrapping up for the day.

The State Disaster Response Force played a vital role in the nighttime rescue operation, eventually recovering the bodies of Anand, his brother Vikram, and Himanshu. Two injured labourers remain under critical care at a local hospital, while others receive treatment for their injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)